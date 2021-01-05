Coronavirus: What is the picture in Lincolnshire?

Lincolnshire health bosses say the county is "holding its own," but expect numbers to begin to climb again as the new, up 70% more infectious variant takes hold.

They warned that the new rules should NOT be seen as a "target" and urged people to follow the regulations in order to drive infection numbers down and relieve pressure on the NHS, with Lincolnshire's hospital bosses declaring a critical incident.

Lincolnshire County Council's assistant director of public health said he was surprised the lockdown was announced so late, but the new variant had "made it almost inevitable".

Our health and social care system is under very great pressure and we need to take whatever measures we can to stop that from getting any worse. United Lincolnshire Health Trust, which runs the county's hospitals, has declared a critical incident due to the demand on bed space and difficulties with staffing Lincolnshire County Council's assistant director of public health, Tony McGinty

He urged people to continue to attend for emergencies, but to use the NHS 111 systems if there were non-urgent issues.

Data studies suggested at least two incidents of the new variant have been found in Lincolnshire, however health bosses have not had any official figures.

Lincolnshire's infection rates are currently well below the England average with just two districts - Lincoln and South Kesteven - sitting above the county average.

Mr McGinty said: "We are still holding our own at the moment and our rates are not too bad when you compare them to the national rates.

"Our sense of what's coming though is that those numbers will start to climb again and, assuming that the new variant will arrive in Lincolnshire in sufficient numbers to cause problems, we can expect to have a difficult six weeks ahead."

Councillor Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said:

"With the new variant causing infection rates to rapidly increase and with hospitals across the country under extreme pressure, it became inevitable that this would happen. Councillor Martin Hill

As of Monday, there have been 501 new coronavirus cases and five COVID-related deaths in Lincolnshire.

There were 407 new recorded cases in the county, 54 in North Lincolnshire and 40 in North East Lincolnshire.

NHS England reported five new local hospital deaths on Monday, including three at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust and two at United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire as of Monday, January 4

39,287 confirmed cases in Greater Lincolnshire

26,707 in Lincolnshire (up 407)

6,356 in North Lincolnshire (up 54)

6,224 in North East Lincolnshire (up 40)

884 coronavirus hospital deaths in Lincolnshire

523 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up two)

23 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)