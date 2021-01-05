Former Rhinos captain Steve Ward retires aged 27 due to concussions

Former Leeds Rhinos captain Stevie Ward, has been forced to retire at the age of 27 due to concussions he suffered last year, saying he cannot put his health and brain at any further risk.

The loose forward, a two-time Grand Final winner with the Rhinos, has called on the sport to become more proactive in how it protects players to avoid another generation from becoming "guinea pigs" in research.

Ward says he suffers on a daily basis with symptoms caused by the concussions, which occurred on January 19 and February 2 of last year.

"I struggle with migraines, dizziness, motion sickness, sensitivity to light and screens, short-term memory issues, slurred speech, and an inability to exercise or do daily tasks without irritating my symptoms," he said in a statement.

"I love the game of rugby league. I am immensely proud to have competed on some of the biggest stages next to childhood heroes and test myself to the absolute limit while feeling the incredible buzz from the Leeds fans after being one myself as a youngster.

"I thank every player that I have played with and against, and I am especially grateful for the incredible friendships the sport has given me."

Ward says specialists have told him that in a minority of cases the symptoms he is suffering from never go away, and that he retires "with a dream of being able to live with day-to-day normality again soon".

As well as concentrating on making a full recovery, Ward will also focus on his work with Mantality, which aims to provide assistance to those suffering from mental health problems.