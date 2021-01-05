Local NHS staff receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Scunthorpe Hospital

A married couple were among the first NHS staff to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at Scunthorpe General Hospital this morning.

Deputy outpatients manager, Vicky Kocheril-Johny and medical laboratory assistant, James Duthie have both worked at Scunthorpe hospital for 16 years.

I am so humbled to be one of the first at the Trust to receive the vaccine. I feel privileged and hope many others can have theirs as soon as possible. The pandemic made 2020 difficult for so many, but I am hopeful the approved vaccines will bring our community and the country some normality by Spring time. Vicky Kocheril-Johny

James added:

“It is incredible to have my vaccine and be part of this ground-breaking achievement. I work in one of the laboratories and part of my role includes testing COVID-19 samples so I am extremely pleased to receive my vaccine.

“The Trust has done so much to protect its staff, the safety and compassion from the organisation has been brilliant.”

James Duthie receiving his COVID-19 vaccine Credit: Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust

Top of the priority list to receive the vaccine are people who live and work in care homes, followed by people over the age of 80 and frontline health and social care workers - including NHS staff.

The Trust which runs hospitals in Scunthorpe, Grimsby and Goole as well as community services has been undertaking staff risk assessments throughout the pandemic to identify high priority individuals.

Alongside Vicky and James, the first staff from across the Trust to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine included a maintenance team leader, health care assistant safeguarding nurse and a consultant.

Chief executive at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust, said: