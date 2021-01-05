Watch Sally Simpson's report

As the country enters its third national lockdown, online learning has resumed for pupils across our region as the Government announced schools must once again close to curb the spread of Covid-19.

With the new rules coming just one day after primary schools returned following the Christmas holidays, there has been criticism from some headteachers over the timing of the announcement of their shutdown.

Some feel it should have come before some primary school pupils had already returned to the classroom for the start of the new term.

One West Yorkshire headteacher has told us the decision may have put the health of staff and students at risk.

Meanwhile GCSE and A Level students have been digesting the news that exams for them this summer have been cancelled.

Watch Chris Kiddey's report:

Some teachers have reacted positively to the Government's announcement. Speaking to ITV Calendar, Colin Peaks, Principal at Wilberforce Sixth Form College in Hull said he's happy students can now focus on their studies with more clarity over exams.

He explained: "It's obviously a really difficult decision to make for the Government. We've known for a long time that this would probably happen I think, and I'm happy that a decision, quite a decisive decision has been made which will enable students now to focus their minds and know what's going to actually happen to them."

Mostafa Jafari hopes to study medicine at university. His has been preparing for his A-levels and says he is disappointed he won't be able to continue with practical learning at school.

Oliver Jones, from Swanland, East Yorkshire is studying for his GCSEs, he says he would like more information over how his grades will be determined. His father says the lack of clarity has meant confusion for parents and stress for pupils, but is confident his son will get the grades he deserves.