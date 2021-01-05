Two arrested after cannabis factory discovered in Withernsea

A closed bank branch in Withernsea's been searched after the discovery of a large cannabis factory.

Around half a million pounds worth of plants were found growing in the former HSBC on Queen Street in the town.

Two men have been arrested and remain in police custody.

Approximately 1,000 plants have been discovered across ten rooms. The sophisticated set up had been dangerously extracting electricity, common with cannabis grows, which can put surrounding properties and businesses at risk.

A scene guard remains in place whilst the Operation Galaxy team continue to dismantle the grow.

PC James Stothard, the Beat Manager for Withernsea, said:

Taking down organised criminals involved in the production and distribution of drugs is incredibly important to our Force. I would continue to encourage our local communities to report any information, no matter how small, they feel could help our action against drugs in their area. PC James Stothard

PC James Stothard continued: “You can report drug activity by calling our non-emergency number 101, or by speaking with your community team. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous for any reason, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”