Drug driver who killed two in horror crash in Skipton sentenced to eight years

A man has been sentenced to nearly nine years in prison after his decision to drive while under the influence of drink and cocaine caused the deaths of two parents.

Thomas Finnegan, 29, of Park Lane, Oxfordshire was sentenced on Monday to eight years and eight months in prison at Bradford Crown Court after he plead guilty to death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and being over the limit for alcohol and drugs.

The victims - Mark Trevor Gregson and partner Claire Louise Lucas - had four children between them.

In tributes from their respective families at the time, Mr Gregson was described as being "popular and well-liked by his friends and work colleagues and had a great sense of humour" and Ms Lucas' family said they were "naturally devastated by the loss of Claire in these tragic circumstances".

The collision happened on January 24 2020, when Finnegan was driving his Mercedes Vito van on the A59 near Skipton in the Craven district of North Yorkshire after visiting the Cross Keys pub in Barnoldswick.

Shortly before 10pm, while negotiating a left-hand bend, Finnegan’s vehicle crossed onto the wrong side of the carriageway and collided with a Nissan Juke driven by 52 year-old Mark Trevor Gregson and partner 43 year-old Claire Louise Lucas - both from Kelbrook inCumbria.

The couple were pronounced dead at the scene. Finnegan’s partner, 29 year-old Lucile Hamon was a passenger in his vehicle and sustained serious injuries in the collision.

Finnegan was sentenced to 8 years and 8 months in prison as well as a 9 year and 4 month driving ban, followed by an extended re-test. Credit: MEN Media

Finnegan was unharmed and was arrested for causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Once in custody, he provided an breath sample of 67 mg of alcohol per 100ml, nearly twice the legal limit of 35mg per 100ml.

A blood test also later revealed 166mg of Benzolylecgonine (cocaine) in his system.

Finnegan was sentenced to 8 years and 8 months in prison as well as a 9 year and 4 month driving ban, followed by an extended re-test.

HHJ Richard Mansell QC, Recorder for Bradford, confirmed if this case had gone to trial, his sentence would have been that of 13 yrs.

Sergeant Adam Elliott of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Investigation Team said: “We are pleased to see Finnegan handed this strong sentence which underlines the serious nature of his offences.

"Finnegan’s actions were responsible for the deaths of two individuals which have left their families, friends and colleagues devastated and four children mourning the loss of their parents, as well as causing his own partner to suffer serious injuries.

“The impact of one individual prioritising a few drinks over the safety of others should not be underestimated and the message is very clear. Never drink, or participate in drug use and drive.”