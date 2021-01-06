Hull Trains suspends services for third time after latest lockdown announcement

Hull Trains is having to suspend its services for a third time as the latest lockdown has come into force.

Services will stop on Saturday (09 January) following the latest coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

It follows the Government's calls for people to stay at home and stop all non-essential travel.

Louise Cheeseman, managing director, said: “It is with regret that we yet again must announce the suspension of Hull Trains services from Saturday.

"We are doing this to protect the long term future of the business that will play such a key role in the economic recovery of the region we are so proud to represent.

Hull Trains is an open access operator, which means that it is not entitled to any financial support from the Government like other operators.

Louise Cheeseman said: "Once Monday's announcement was made it was really clear that if we want to see this business survive and flourish as a really successful train operating company, it's just a sad decision I've had to make."

The Department of Transport say it recognises the importance that Hull Trains plays in the community and they will 'work closely' with the company during this difficult period.

Hull Trains said affected passengers that had pre-booked to travel would be entitled to claim a full a full refund within 28 days of the journey.