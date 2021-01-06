Video by West Yorkshire Police

The driver was found guilty at court of driving whilst over the prescribed limit (Alcohol) he was sentenced to a 14 month driving ban, £120 fine, £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

More than 340 drivers were arrested for drink or drug driving during West Yorkshire Police’s festive crackdown, it has been revealed.

In total from 1 December, 2020, to 1 January, 2021, there were 164 arrests for drink driving,156 arrests for drug driving and 21 people arrested failed to provide.

Of these arrests, 121 were in Leeds district, 73 were in Bradford district, 65 were in Wakefield district, 36 were in Kirklees and 37 were in Calderdale.

The youngest person arrested was 16 and the oldest person arrested was 81.

In addition to increased enforcement action on the county’s roads, West Yorkshire Police ran an awareness campaign throughout the month highlighting the potential cost of getting behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs.

Chief Inspector Katy Woodmason, Head of West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Despite the ongoing pandemic and pubs and restaurants being closed we have still seen a big number in people taking the risk and getting behind the wheel whist over the drink or drug drive limit.

“It’s disappointing that we have had to make 341 arrests over December, but that’s 341 drivers who are facing the new year with the prospect of losing their driving licence and potentially their freedom. This is nothing though compared to a family facing a lifetime full of milestones that a loved one won’t be at.

“Drink or drug driving can have fatal consequences for the person driving the car but also others on the roads.

“For the first time, we have seen nearly as many drivers arrested on suspicion of driving after taking drugs as there were drivers arrested for being over the legal drink drive limit.

“Drug driving is illegal and just as dangerous as drink driving. We will not tolerate people who think they are above the law. The drug wipe kit which has been around for a few years can detect almost immediately if someone has taken drugs and has just the same effect on your driving as drink.

“While we highlight the issue of drink and drug driving over the Christmas period, our officers work all year round to keep the roads of West Yorkshire safe and take those drivers who break the law off our roads for the safety of themselves and other road users.”