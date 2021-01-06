86-year-old pedestrian dies after collision in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following a fatal road collision involving a pedestrian in Rothwell.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident which took place outside a Tesco Express petrol station on Leeds Road at about 5.51pm on January 5.

It took place after a white Fiat 500, which was travelling towards Oulton, was in collision with an 86-year-old local woman who had walked from the petrol station forecourt onto the road.

The victim suffered serious head injuries and, despite medical attention, was pronounced to have died at the scene.

A full road closure was put in place while investigation work was carried out.

Sergeant Paul Lightowler of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said:

“We are continuing to investigate this very serious collision in Rothwell which has sadly resulted in a lady losing her life.

“We would like to speak to anyone who saw or has information about the collision or who was in the area at the time of the incident or who saw the woman or car involved just prior to it.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who has dashcam or mobile phone footage of what took place.

“Anyone who could assist enquiries is asked to contact the MCET on 101 referencing police log 1265 of January 5.”