ITV Calendar's Michael Billington

Lincolnshire Police have said there is "no excuse" for people breaking the rules during the country's third lockdown.

The force say they will still work "alongside the public" but will enforce the rules where necessary.

Over the new year period, Lincolnshire Police said they issued more fines to people flaunting the measures than they have done at any other time this year.

Chief Supt Paul Timmons, Lincs Police said:

"I think those three E's that were there in the first phase: educate, explain and enforce -they're still relevant but if I can be really frank, we've had nine months of this now and there should be no body that doesn't understand that we are in a real pandemic at the moment.

"We've got issues with the virus spreading around our county. We will still work with our public but we will enforce where we need too.

"I have to say from the first nine months, the vast vast majority of the public in Lincolnshire have worked with us and abided by the rules and have been brilliant.

"It is a very small minority, however we are getting to the stage where we will be enforcing more."