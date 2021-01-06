Tyson Fury takes to ring with Doncaster man who lost leg to cancer

ITV Calendar's Chris Dawkes reporting.

2021 could see what's being described as the 'fight of the century', as heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are set to go head to head.

It is well known that two-time unified heavyweight champion Joshua regularly trains at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield, but over Christmas he wasn't the only one to pay a visit to South Yorkshire.

Fury visited Lindholme Community gym in Doncaster, where he sparred with 21 year old Bailey Lindsay, who two years ago lost his leg to cancer.

At just 18 years old Bailey was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

Bailey said: "First thing he said to me when he came in was 'right, I'm having you with the one leg. Me and you are sparring today.

"Just to break that ice it was good. So we got into the ring, did a bit of body sparring and to be fair I gave him a few hard shots at first and he stopped and looked at me in the ring and said 'look at you, you've got a hard punch for someone with one leg.'

"Then I thought I best take it steady before he goes and knocks me out."

Two years ago his right leg was amputated but that hasn't stopped Bailey pursuing the sport he loves.

Bailey said: "After everything that's happened I always wanted to carry on boxing because I don't believe I'm any different to anyone else.

"And I've still got the skills and qualities of what an able bodied person has."

Bailey said he would love to represent Great Britain at the Paralympics one day, should boxing ever be included.