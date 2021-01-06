Yorkshire Health boss says he is 'hopeful' lockdown will stop new strain

ITV Calendar's Michael Billington reports.

Dr Mike Gent from the Yorkshire and Humber branch of Public Health England has said he is "hopeful" that the third country-wide lockdown will help ease the spread of the new strain of coronavirus.

The new coronavirus strain found in the UK has "substantially higher transmissibility" than other variants and is mostly affecting those aged under 20, a study has found.

The new SARS-CoV-2 variant increases the reproduction or 'R' number by between 0.4 and 0.7 and is "growing rapidly".

If the number is above 1.0 it means each person with the virus will pass it on to more than one other person; the UK's latest R number has been estimated at between 1.1 and 1.3.

Currently, one in 65 people in Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire are infected with Covid-19 (06 January).

Dr Mike Gent from the Yorkshire and Humber branch of Public Health England said:

"What we do know is that we expect it to spread and I would put the figure in Yorkshire and the Humber at 5% -10% but I don't have an accurate figure for that.

"What we need is for people to observe the lockdown restrictions and must continue with all the usual things that we've been doing for the last few months.

"There are a lot of unknown issues going forward. As many people as possible must get themselves vaccinated. The vaccine is a game changer but we need to see how effective the vaccine is, how many people have it and how people comply with the restrictions in lockdown.

"I think the NHS across the country is under a lot of pressure. Hopefully as the restrictions start to take affect then the numbers of cases will reduce and we will save the NHS."