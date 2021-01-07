Bradford Royal Infirmary nurse pleads with people to obey the lockdown rules

An intensive care nurse at Bradford Royal Infirmary has pleaded with the public to stick to lockdown rules as the number of patients being admitted to hospital rises.

Marianne Downey, a critical care matron, says hospital staff are running two intensive care units - one for Covid 19 patients and the other for people who need surgery or have suffered illnesses such as heart attacks and strokes.

She says patients are normally offered one-to-one care but nurses are currently looking after four ICU beds at once.

We've received lots of messages of thanks in intensive care, We are overwhelmed with very thoughtful gifts...We really just want people to follow the guidance. That's the best gift you can give to any NHS worker now. Just to follow the guidance. Marianne Downey, Critical Care Matron, Bradford Royal Infirmary

She added that critical staff are coping, but exhausted.