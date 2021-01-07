Lincolnshire council leaders send letter to Health Secretary over Covid vaccines

Leaders of the county and district councils in Lincolnshire have sent a joint letter to the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, about what they say is a "lack of information" from the NHS on local delivery plans for the Covid vaccines.

The letter from Councillor Martin Hill, Leader of Lincolnshire County Council says support for the NHS is "very much being constrained by national edicts" which is"preventing local managers from sharing details of their local delivery plans with us."

Cllr Hill goes on to add: "As you are well aware, there will be an understandable demand from the public to understand when and where they can expect their vaccinations and to attempt to cover the plans in a veil of secrecy makes no sense to them or us and will only undermine confidence and patience locally.

"I think everyone understands that plans can change and delivery sometimes fall short of expectation but the answer surely must be clarity and transparency so the public at least understand the challenges and ambition and will then be supportive and understanding.

"I hope that you will be able to intervene and remove this unfortunate blockage."