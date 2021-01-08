Bradford Council urges residents to get Covid test

As Coronavirus infection rates rise in Bradford it's council is urging residents to get tested and to self isolate if they test positive to help slow the spread of the virus.

Tests are being offered to those without symptoms Credit: PA

Roughly one in three people with the virus have no symptoms and could be spreading the disease without knowing it.

I would urge people to get themselves tested, to help us get back to as normal a life as possible, as soon as possible. Cllr Sarah Ferriby, Bradford Council Executive Member for Healthy People and Places

People can be be tested in the city whether they have symptoms or not with the Council’s Covid-19 Response Hub offering fast, free Covid-19 tests and help drive down transmission rates.

Testing is available at St George’s Hall in Bradford city centre and in the Airedale Shopping Centre, Keighley.

With no need for appointments residents can just turn up and be tested with multi-lingual support workers on hand to assist.

Home testing is also being offered on the doorstep by our community engagement volunteers and staff in targeted areas each day Free test kits are also available at many pharmacies across the city.