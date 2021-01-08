Bus workers have the grit to get Harrogate moving again
As heavy snowfall brought roads across Harrogate and Knaresborough to a standstill, drivers, engineers, cleaners and the directors of The Harrogate Bus Company have been helping stranded motorists and buses alike.
The weather looks to have caught a lot of people by surprise, so we’ve been out gritting roads, getting stuck cars moving again, and doing what we can to help.
“Our team has really pulled together, to try and help around the town on a difficult day. We’re hoping to have buses running normally again very soon, thanks to the effort of our colleagues.”