Bus workers have the grit to get Harrogate moving again

As heavy snowfall brought roads across Harrogate and Knaresborough to a standstill, drivers, engineers, cleaners and the directors of The Harrogate Bus Company have been helping stranded motorists and buses alike.

Workers at Harroate Bus Company help get things moving again Credit: Harrogate Bus Company

The weather looks to have caught a lot of people by surprise, so we’ve been out gritting roads, getting stuck cars moving again, and doing what we can to help. Vitto Pizzuti , Operations Director

“Our team has really pulled together, to try and help around the town on a difficult day. We’re hoping to have buses running normally again very soon, thanks to the effort of our colleagues.”

The snow caught the public by surprise Credit: Harrogate Bus Company