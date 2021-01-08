Snow hits region with yellow weather warning in place

Parts of the Calendar region woke to a blanket of snow and ice on Friday morning, with a yellow weather warning in place from the Met Office.

Heavy snow has fallen in parts of the Calendar region Credit: Mark Witty/Harrogate

Motorists have been facing "challenging" driving conditions this morning after heavy overnight snow in across North Yorkshire.

The B6055 between Knaresborough and Harrogate has been closed after an accident due to the adverse weather conditions.

Coastliner bus services have had to cancel a number of their services with morning due to the snow.

A number of schools across North Yorkshire have are set to close this lunchtime due to the conditions. closures can be found https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/school-closures