Two high street pharmacies in Halifax and Huddersfield will be used as vaccination sites to ensure Corornavirus vaccines are rolled out across the country.

Two high street pharmacies in Halifax and Huddersfield will distribute the vaccine Credit: PA

Initially three Boots pharmacies will be used as vaccination sites. Those being in Halifax, Huddersfield and Gloucester.

We'll keep working with community pharmacy to see whether we can expand that and to see how the rollout goes and which of the different types of sites are more effective. Matt Hancock, Health Secretary

High street pharmacy Boots says it hopes to offer vaccinations at several sites in England from next week.

The health and beauty retailer is one of several businesses that have offered its facilities to the vaccine programme and says it is "proud" to be supporting the NHS.

we are proud of our role at the heart of UK healthcare. Boots has extensive knowledge and experience of mass vaccination, having completed over a million flu vaccinations this year, and we have developed a model for Covid-19 vaccination that is aligned with our exceptional safety, clinical and operational standards. Boots Spokesperson

So far more than 1.1 million people in England have been vaccinated, with the Government pledging to provide jabs to 14 million by mid-February.

NHS England said 200 pharmacies are currently being assessed for rollout in the coming weeks.

Mr Hancock said 'We need to make sure we get to all communities, and community pharmacies precisely, as you said, are highly engaged in their local community often more local than any other healthcare setting.'

Operations at the sites are provisionally set to begin on January 11 and jabs will be administered by trained Boots colleagues, who will then continue to monitor the progress of patients.

Other businesses such as supermarket chain Morrisons, Premier League side Leeds United and Championship side Huddersfield Town have offered their facilities to assist with the rollout.