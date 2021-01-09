Residents at four Sheffield care homes have been vaccinated against coronavirus

All residents and staff at four Sheffield care homes have been vaccinated with a dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca.

GPs who carried out the vaccinations described them as a 'game changer' as those receiving them did not have to travel to clinics.

Sheffield GP Dr Anthony Gore said there had been tears of relief from people told they were about to receive a vaccine.

The Oxford vaccine can be stored at normal fridge temperatures and can be transported to care homes and people who are housebound.

A second delivery is expected in Sheffield next week and care homes will be prioritised.

Video report by Adam Fowler