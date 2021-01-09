'Stay at home to prevent our region becoming like London' pleads Bradford GP
Bradford GP Amir Khan says it is not too late to prevent our region becoming as badly affected as London where coronavirus infections are out of control.
A state of emergency has been declared in the capital and hospitals are at risk of becoming overwhelmed.
Dr Khan's comments came on the first weekend of lockdown and he says it is important for people to stay at home.
What I will say to those people flouting the rules or feel like they are immune to the virus - you are not. This virus can affect anyone of any age.