The MP for Huddersfield Barry Sheerman is asking the government to speed up the opening of large vaccination centres planned for Yorkshire.

Seven will open across the country this week but the nearest to our region are in Manchester and Newcastle.

Centres due to be located at Elland Road in Leeds and John Smith's stadium in Huddersfield will not open for several weeks.

The fact of the matter is this is a national emergency now. What really shocked me is how far people will have to travel to get this vaccine, it's absolutely ridiculous. Barry Sheerman MP

The 80-year-old Labour MP was vaccinated at St Thomas' and Guy's Hospital in London next to the Houses of Parliament.