Bradford Royal Infirmary doctor warns of pressure on the NHS and urges anyone offered the vaccine to have it.
Bradford Royal Infirmary's consultant respiratory physician Leanne Cheyne who contracted coronavirus in November has described the mounting pressure on the NHS.
Dr Cheyne says staff who have worked on the front line since March are under increasing pressure as hospital admissions increase.
She warned about the consequences of ignoring lockdown rules and urged everyone who is offered the vaccine to have it to protect the rest of society.
Dr Cheyne spoke to Calendar's Duncan Wood.