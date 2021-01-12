Murder investigation launched in Mexborough after man shot in 'targeted attack'

Detectives have launched a murder investigation in Mexborough following the shooting of a man in what they believe was a targeted attack.

At around 4.26pm, Monday 11 January, emergency services were called to Wath Road, where the victim, a 20-year-old man, had suffered suspected gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but his family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detectives remain in the area today, trawling CCTV footage and carrying out house to house enquiries, as they work to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and apprehend those responsible.

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder in the early hours of this morning. He remains in police custody at this time.

Doncaster Superintendent Neil Thomas said: “There will be a large number of officers in the area in the coming days as we continue to investigate this horrendous incident, in which a young man has tragically died.

“We believe that the incident yesterday was a targeted attack.

“We now need the help of the community to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any information which may help, to talk to us.”

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area of Wath Road around the time of the incident who may possess dash cam footage that could assist with the investigation.