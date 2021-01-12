Yorkshire braces itself for more bad weather as heavy snow warning issued

Yorkshire is bracing itself for more bad weather as a warning for heavy snow has been issued.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy snow across the county from 0500 Wednesday 13 to 2100 Thursday 14.

The weather service says if the snow does fall, it is likely to cause significant travel disruption.

Parts of the region have already been hit by snow this year, travel was affected as it fell in Yorkshire last week.

This was the scene across the Calendar region on Friday January 8

What to expect:

Small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

Slight chance that some rural communities, mainly those at higher elevations, could become cut off