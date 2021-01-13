Elderly couple from Doncaster go viral with TikTok dance

ITV Calendar's Chris Kiddey reports.

Worldwide fame has come rather late in life for Joseph and Sylvia Dolan from Doncaster.

The couple, who are both in their 80's, have become surprise stars of the social media platform TikTok, by dancing.

Their daughter got them on their feet after becoming concerned they weren't getting out enough because of the pandemic. Now their videos have been viewed millions of times.

Joseph Dolan is 88, Sylvia Dolan is 82 and the pair have been together for more than sixty years.

Joseph said: "It actually happened when we were dancing about and daughter actually put it on tic tok and it's just gone wild all over the world.

"Can't believe how it's affected everybody, making them have a laugh an d try and enjoy life"

Joseph and Sylvia met and married in the 195O's when Joe was playing drums in a band.

The couple have an astonishing 120,000 followers and their videos have been watched millions of times, along with having fans as far away as Australia and Siberia.

Joseph continued: "It is nice to see people of our age and generation acting like you do. It is. If you don't move about you don't live for long do you"