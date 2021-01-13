A jury trying a man accused of raping and murdering a 21-year-old university student have watched the moment he "intercepts" her in the street after he "identified her as a target".

Pawel Relowicz, 26, was captured on CCTV as he "effectively stalks" Libby Squire before he "darts" across the road to where she was, Sheffield Crown Court heard on Wednesday (13 January).

The trial heard that, just minutes later, Relowicz drove away from Haworth Street, in Hull, with Ms Squire in his car.

Richard Wright QC, prosecuting, previously told the jury of five men and seven women that the defendant, a butcher from Poland, took Ms Squire to a remote playing field, where he raped and murdered her before putting her body in the River Hull.

He said Ms Squire - who was drunk and had been refused entry to a nightclub - was "extremely vulnerable" and "likely hypothermic" as she was not dressed for the freezing cold weather.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Pawel Relowicz (2nd right) Credit: PA

She had walked away from her house on Wellesley Avenue after being dropped off by a taxi and a number of people, some who saw her falling and lying on the floor in the snow, tried to help her, the court heard.

Mr Wright told the jury that father-of-two Relowicz had spent the evening of January 31, 2019, "patrolling the streets" of the student area of Hull "looking for an opportunity to present itself to him".

The prosecutor said Ms Squire "inadvertently" strayed into his path after he parked his silver Vauxhall Astra on Haworth Street.

Describing CCTV footage taken between 11.57pm on January 31 and 12.08am on February 1, 2019, Mr Wright said it showed Relowicz leaving his vehicle, walking past Ms Squire and crossing Beverley Road.

He said: "We will invite you to conclude that he had in fact seen Libby and the obviously drunken and distressed condition she was in.

He had identified her as a target and his crossing the road was a device, a fiction tomake it look like he hadn't seen her and was just walking on past."

The barrister told the court that the footage shows Relowicz "effectively stalks" Miss Squire, "tracking" her progress before he "darts across the road and intercepts her".

File court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook dated 30/10/19 of of Pawel Relowicz. Credit: PA

The court watched footage showing the defendant returning to his car for three minutes but going back to Ms Squire after another vehicle leaves the road.

Mr Wright said that, after some "toing and froing" between the two, the philosophy student entered his car and her gold watch was later found with a damaged clasp on the street near where the vehicle had been parked.

Mr Wright said: "Whether Libby was forced into the vehicle physically, an act that would, we suggest, not have been difficult given her condition at that point, or whether she was persuaded to enter it, on the promise of some assistance being rendered to her, may never be clear from the CCTV footage alone."

Relowicz, of Raglan Street, Hull, sat in the dock with three prison officers as the footage was played to the silent court room.

He denies raping and murdering Ms Squire, who was originally from High Wycombe, in Buckinghamshire.

The trial continues.