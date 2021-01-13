Parts of Yorkshire hit by 37 hour snow warning

Snow is likely to fall across Yorkshire today and into Thursday, with the possibility of a Beast from the East 2 in the middle of next week.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for heavy snow across the county from 0800 this morning to 2100 tomorrow.

Parts of the region have already been hit by snow this year, travel was affected as it fell in Yorkshire last week.

This was the scene across the Calendar region on Friday January 8

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said that freezing rain could turn to snow over parts of Scotland and north-east England from tonight into tomorrow morning.

"Through Thursday itself there'll be further rain across the bulk of the UK and this could bring some fairly significant snow a bit further southwards through Thursday," he said.

"By Thursday afternoon we could be looking at the risk of snow across many parts of northern England."

Mr Burkill said that rainfall would "go some way to preventing much snow lying" elsewhere through Thursday in particular.

"For northern England we could be looking at around 15cm, perhaps 20cm by the end of Thursday over the highest routes," he said.

Further wintry weather is forecast to arrive on Saturday, and that "could bring heavy rain and also some significant snow particularly for central parts of England".

It is possible temperatures will plunge further next week, Mr Burkill said, and there is "very much a possibility" of a Beast from the East 2 in the "middle of next week".

The first Beast from the East, the name given to the significant snowfall in February 2018, happened when a sudden stratospheric warming event sent freezing winds from Siberia.

Mr Burkill said that for such weather to occur next week, "what we'd need is a blocking area of high pressure, particularly to the north of the UK, and that would then drag in that cold easterly wind".

"There are some signs that we could get something similar to that during the middle part of next week so that's what we're looking out for," he said.

"It's too early to say with any confidence, however there are some signs.

"Some models are suggesting we could get cold air coming from the east, north-east which at this time of year is very cold indeed, but it's by no means a guarantee."