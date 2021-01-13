Two further arrests after man shot dead in Mexborough

South Yorkshire Police, who are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old man in Mexborough on 11 January, have made two further arrests as enquiries continue.

Yesterday evening (12 January), a 20 year-old man from the Rotherham area was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 23 year-old man from the Doncaster area was arrested this morning (13 January) on suspicion of murder. They both remain in police custody at this time.

Three other people, a 20-year-old man and two boys, aged 16 and 17, all arrested on suspicion of murder, remain in police custody.

Emergency services were called to Wath Road, Mexborough at 4.26pm on 11 January, where a 20-year-old man was found with suspected gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Doncaster Superintendent Neil Thomas said: "We believe that the incident was a targeted attack.

“We now need the help of the community to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any information which may help, to talk to us.”

Detectives are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area of Wath Road around the time of the incident who may possess dash cam footage that could assist with the investigation.

If you can help, you can call 101 quoting incident number 495 of 11 January 2021.