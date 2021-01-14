Covid-19 vaccine distribution starts at Halifax pharmacy

82-year-old Victoria Watling has become one of the first people in the country to receive the coronavirus vaccination at a pharmacy. Boots in Halifax is one of six stores which are able to administer the jabs while the Government aims to hit its target of vaccinating all people in the four most vulnerable groups by the middle of next month.

The other pharmacies in the first group are Andrews Pharmacy in Macclesfield, Cullimore Chemist in Edgware, north London, Woodside Pharmacy in Telford and Appleton Village pharmacy in Widnes will be in the first group to hand out the injections, alongside Superdrug in Guildford.

An NHS Covid-19 vaccination centre at Boots in Halifax Credit: PA

The six pharmacies have been picked because they can deliver large volumes of the vaccine and allow for social distancing, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was “fantastic” that jabs would be available on the high street.

200 high street chemists will be able to give out the vaccines by the end of the month Credit: PA

“Pharmacies sit at the heart of local communities and will make a big difference to our rollout programme by providing even more local, convenient places for those that are eligible to get their jab,” he said.

By the end of the month more than 200 community chemists will be able to give vaccines, according to NHS England.

The pharmacies join the 200 hospitals, around 800 GP clinics and seven mass vaccination centres where jabs are already being handed out.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urged ministers to go further and use England’s 11,500 pharmacies to deliver round-the-clock vaccinations by the end of next month.

The expanded vaccination service in England comes as the daily reported UK death toll reached a new high on Wednesday, with 1,564 fatalities recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

The latest figures meant the grim milestone of more than 100,000 deaths involving coronavirus has now been passed in the UK, according to official data.