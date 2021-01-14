Police name 20-year-old Lewis Williams as victim of fatal shooting in Mexborough

Police have named the 20-year-old man who died following a shooting in Mexborough on Monday 11 January as Lewis Williams.

He died after sustaining shotgun wounds during an incident on Wath Road.

A post-mortem examination has concluded he died as a result of a shotgun wound to his neck and face.

Police say his family members continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

So far, five people have been arrested as part of the investigation. On Tuesday 12 January, 20-year-old man and two boys, aged 16 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of murder, along with a 20-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

On Wednesday morning, a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

All five remain in police custody.

Local residents should expect to see a large police presence in the area over the coming days as enquiries into Mr Williams’ death continue.

Detectives still want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information which could help the investigation.

DCI James Axe, leading the investigation, said

This was a horrific incident in which a young man has tragically lost his life. I want to thank those people who have already come forward with information, but I would also urge anyone who may know something to get in touch with us if they haven’t already. DCI James Axe, South Yorkshire Police

He added: "We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have been driving in the area of Wath Road at the time of the incident and may have dash cam footage.

“Please speak to any of the officers you see out conducting enquiries – that is what they are there for.

“If you would prefer, you can call us on 101 quoting incident number of 495 of 11 January 2021 if you can help."