Police relaunch appeal 25 years after murder of Deborah Alison Wood in Leeds

Police investigating a murder from a quarter of century ago have launched a further appeal for anyone with information about the crime to come forward.

On January 14 1996, the body of Leeds woman Deborah Alison Wood was found at Burley Railway Station, Burley, Leeds.

According to police, she was was last seen alive leaving Big Lil’s Public House, The Headrow, Leeds at around 5pm on January 4.

Her body was discovered 10 days later by attending Fire Brigade Officers after a report of a fire. Deborah had been doused in petrol and set alight.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of West Yorkshire Police’s Operation Recall team, said:

This crime may now be 25 years old but time doesn’t diminish our resolve to bring the person or persons responsible for this horrendous crime to justice. And likewise her grieving family want answers about what happened to Deborah. I would appeal to anyone who knows anything about this case to examine the conscience and come forward – your information could make all the difference. Detective Inspector Paul Conroy, West Yorkshire Police

He added: "Deborah was given no dignity in death with her body being burned to the extent that she was only identified using dental records and DNA.

"Previous attempts to bring her killer to justice, including an appeal and reconstruction on BBC Crimewatch have so far failed. Hopefully with the passage of time people may feel more comfortable or able to come forward and tell us what happened.

"As with all unsolved murder enquiries the case remains under investigation and a thorough forensic review remains ongoing."

Anyone with information is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101.