Region set for more snow and ice as weather warnings in place until Saturday

Travel disruption across Sheffield.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for ice and more snow across our region until 21:00 on Saturday evening (16 January).

As heavy snow dies out, there are warnings that it will leave a risk of icy surfaces and difficult travel conditions.

The snow on Thursday (14 January) was thickest in Bingley, West Yorkshire, where 11cm was recorded.

Temperatures in parts of the region may drop as low as minus 10C (14F) on Friday and freezing fog is expected to continue to cause difficulties for travellers.

Elderly patients due to receive Covid-19 jabs have been advised to rebook their appointments to avoid the bad weather.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust said the "hazardous" conditions meant it was taking longer for crews to reach patients and urged people to take extra care when out driving or walking.

Mark Millins, strategic commander at the trust, said: "Due to the very snowy conditions across West, South and North Yorkshire, driving conditions are very difficult and many roads are gridlocked so this is having a severe impact on our operations.

"We are asking members of the public to only call us in a serious or life-threatening emergency to help us focus our efforts on our most poorly patients.

"Our dedicated staff are working extremely hard to reach patients as quickly and safely as possible but, understandably, the hazardous driving conditions and blocked roads mean that it is taking us longer than normal in the worst-hit areas.

"Please take extra care when out driving or walking and, where possible, avoid travelling at all in snowy or icy conditions.

"If you do have to go out, ensure that you wear appropriate footwear and warm clothing. Also, please stay in touch with elderly and vulnerable relatives and neighbours to ensure they are safe and well."

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning until 21:00 Saturday. Credit: Met Office

Becky Mitchell, meteorologist at the Met Office, said that temperatures are expected to return to average next week but that there was potential for further snow on Saturday (16 January).

TRAVEL DISRUPTION - BUSES

In West Yorkshire, School buses will not operate on Friday 15 January following the heavy snowfall which has caused significant disruption to all services.

In a statement, a West Yorkshire Combined Authority spokesman said:

We and our operator partners do not take these decisions lightly. Given the very small number of students using school buses during the current national lockdown, uncertainty over which schools will be open and the need to ensure the safety of young people and of drivers we consider this to be the right course of action. West Yorkshire Combined Authority spokesman

People across South Yorkshire are being advised to check before they travel, with a number of services cancelled.

South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive’s Director of Transport Operations, Pat Beijer, said: