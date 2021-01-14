Police in Pontefract have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a body in a flat in the Horsefair area.

West Yorkshire Police were called by the ambulance service to flats at Francis Lane House in Horsefair, Pontefract at about 5.17pm on Wednesday 13 January after paramedics attended and found an adult’s body there.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

Initial investigations are ongoing into what took place.

Officers are asking anyone who has information which could assist the enquiry or who saw suspicious activity at the address to contact them by calling 101.