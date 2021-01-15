People planning to take advantage of the snow and head out sledging this weekend are being urged to keep a safe distance away from others to avoid spreading Covid-19.

Bradford Council is reminding people that Government guidelines state you can go out for exercise as a household but if you meet up with others then more people are put at risk.

The council is encouraging residents to stay as local as possible and to avoid exercising in the most popular places if the number of people there makes it difficult to keep away from others.

According to the council, parks and green spaces such as Chellow Dene and Shipley Glen have been very crowded at popular times, making it impossible to social distance along narrow pathways.

The council is concerned if people meet with others and spread the virus then it could put more strain on NHS staff.

Following Government advice, Bradford Council staff have been removing tennis nets and putting up signs to tell the public that they shouldn’t be using the outdoor gym equipment or ball courts in parks and green spaces.

Cllr Sarah Ferrriby said:

We appreciate how hard it is for people to continue to limit their lives to such narrow confines but isolation is the only way to protect yourself from this horrible virus. Going to your local park or beauty spot to exercise seems inviting but if crowds of people congregate in the same area, then the opportunity for Covid-19 to claim new victims is increased Cllr Sarah Ferrriby, Bradford Council

She added: "Please think twice before deciding where to go for exercise and fresh air – if you are close to lots of other people, that fresh air could well be carrying a deadly virus.

"We are losing so many people every day in this pandemic but there is light at the end of the tunnel with the new vaccines.

"We don’t want to lose more friends and family as a result of them taking unnecessary risks in crowded places."

For more Government guidance on using green spaces, follow this link.