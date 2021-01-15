Engineers work to restore gas to around 700 houses in Hebden Bridge

Gas is being restored to around 700 homes in Hebden Bridge after a major supply failure yesterday, (Thursday 14 January)

Northern Gas says water had found its way into the local gas network and froze. Engineers have been prioritising vulnerable customers and around 70 homes have had their supplies turned back on.

Engineers are now visiting every impacted property to check and restore customers’ supply this afternoon and into this evening, following government guidelines for safe distance working and wearing PPE.

Northern Gas has issued the following guidance for residents who feel confident to turn their own gas back on: