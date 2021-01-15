Engineers work to restore gas to around 700 houses in Hebden Bridge
Gas is being restored to around 700 homes in Hebden Bridge after a major supply failure yesterday, (Thursday 14 January)
Northern Gas says water had found its way into the local gas network and froze. Engineers have been prioritising vulnerable customers and around 70 homes have had their supplies turned back on.
Engineers are now visiting every impacted property to check and restore customers’ supply this afternoon and into this evening, following government guidelines for safe distance working and wearing PPE.
Northern Gas has issued the following guidance for residents who feel confident to turn their own gas back on:
Make sure all the gas appliances in the property are turned off (boiler, cooker, fire, and so on) before you try to turn the gas supply back on.
Open some doors and windows in your property for ventilation
Turn on your gas supply − give the emergency control valve (a spanner-style handle close to the gas meter) a quarter turn in either direction, setting it in line with the gas pipe. Some pipes have yellow tape to help guide you. There may be a slight hissing noise as the meter re-pressurises.