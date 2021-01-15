Around 100 mosques are using Friday prayers to raise coronavirus awareness and dispel myths around vaccinations.

The campaign, run by the Mosque and Imams National Advisory Board (MINAB), will also include Imams and community leaders filming themselves being vaccinated to reassure communities the jabs are permissible and vital to defeat the virus.

Leeds-based Imam Qari Asim, who is chair of MINAB, said:

MINAB strongly recommends people to take the vaccines. The Covid vaccines administered in the UK are halal, permissible from Islamic perspective, and there should be no hesitation in taking them from a moral perspective. Imam Qari Asim, MINAB

He added: "MINAB is advocating this position through its proactive endeavour for the BAME communities to be vaccinated, as BAME communities are at very high risk of being infected by this lethal virus."

Imam Qari Asim is chair of MINAB Credit: PA Images

Imam Asim has written a special sermon which tackles some of the "fake news" about the vaccine which is circulating on social media.

"My message to Muslim communities is to make an informed choice and take up the offer when their turn for being vaccinated comes," he said.

"Don't miss the opportunity by believing in 'fake news' about the vaccines.

"It is our ethical duty to protect ourselves and others from potential harm.

"By taking the vaccine, we are protecting ourselves and others from being infected by this deadly virus that is sweeping through our country and potentially saving lives."