North Yorkshire Police urges West Yorkshire residents not to visit as fines issued
North Yorkshire Police is urging people from West Yorkshire to stay local to their area and not visit their neighbouring county.
The warning comes after 33 out of 50 Covid-19 fines issued by North Yorkshire police over the last seven days, were handed out to people from West Yorkshire.
Posting to Twitter, the force said: "Now is not the right time visit", asking people to stay at home.
According to current Government guidelines you should stay within your local area to exercise.