North Yorkshire Police is urging people from West Yorkshire to stay local to their area and not visit their neighbouring county.

The warning comes after 33 out of 50 Covid-19 fines issued by North Yorkshire police over the last seven days, were handed out to people from West Yorkshire.

Posting to Twitter, the force said: "Now is not the right time visit", asking people to stay at home.

According to current Government guidelines you should stay within your local area to exercise.