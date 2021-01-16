Evie, 8, has lifesaving stem cell transplant

Eight-year-old Evie Hodgson from Whitby - whose appeal for a stem cell donor reached more than 30,000 people - has finally had a lifesaving transplant.

Evie was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder during the first lockdown. She was due to have the procedure in August before her donor pulled out - but it has now gone ahead thanks to a new donor.

The journey to this point has been fraught with difficulty, following the devastating news that Evie had the rare blood disorder aplastic anaemia.

Rather than give up hope when her transplant was cancelled at the last minute, Evie launched a campaign to raise awareness of the need for more stem cell donors, not just for herself but for countless others like her.

Her story's inspired 25,000 people to join the stem cell register and the attention of some big names.

Just before Christmas, Evie got the news that a second donor match had been found. And she's now received the transplant - and a second chance to make the most of her childhood.