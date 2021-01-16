Long hours take their toll on dedicated team at Pinderfields Hospital

Doctors and nurses at Pinderfields Hospitla say they can now give much better care to patients than when the pandemic first began. But they are left distressed every day by how poorly some of them become.

Calendar's cameras were allowed inside to show the extreme pressure they are working under - and hear their pleas for everyone to stick to the rules.

Doctors tell us they've never seen anything like it - and how in some wards, nursing staff has trebled with most staff working additional hours. And, as Katie Oscroft reports, those hours take their toll on this weary workforce.