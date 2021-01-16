The Savoy in Hull is among the many 'wet-led' community pubs unable to trade. Credit: ITV Calendar

Pub landlords in Hull are struggling to make ends meet as the third lockdown takes a further toll on the region's hospitality industry.

Some landlords in the city are facing mounting bills, while surviving on out-of-work benefits or delving into savings, with little prospect of them being able to serve customers in the coming months.

Rodney Rogers, 62, has run The Savoy pub on the Ings Road Estate in East Hull for five years. He says without further support, venues like his own face an uncertain future.

The pressure on 'wet-led' pubs in particular comes as the third consecutive lockdown begins to bite, with venues that don't serve food unable to trade due to the ban on takeaway alcohol sales.

There are currently 179 licensed pubs and social clubs in Hull but around 20 are listed for sale or for rent online.

Video report by Jonathan Brown