Meet the one-eyed dog who just wants a family to call her own

Meet Winnie – the one-eyed dog who just wants a family to call her own.

The Frenchie Pug Cross is currently a resident at Jerry Green Dog Rescue – but wants to move into a forever home.

She has been described as a “loveable, goofy and carefree girlie” by the Jerry Green team.

A Jerry Green spokesperson speaking on her behalf said: “Ahoy me hearties! Avast ye! Winnie here, very pleased to meet you.

“Me maties here at South Lincolnshire think I am a very special girl as I only have one eye.“I would like to live with someone who has breed experience, who doesn’t mind my snoring, and has no other pets as you will need to spend all your time, love and energy on me.”

“Slow and gentle walks please as my hips give me gyp sometimes. Aye.

“I would also like some help with my toilet training as sometimes I forget.”

Winnie can live with children aged 11 and over and can be left for short periods – but this can be built up over time.