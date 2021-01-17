NHS volunteers give up their spare time to help Hull's homeless and vulnerable

NHS staff in Hull have rallied round to help the city's homeless and vulnerable. They are frontline medics - having to cope daily with an ever increasing workload as they tend to a rising number of Covid cases.

But they were still happy to give up their spare time to bring food and provisions - donated by colleagues to give to the vulnerable on the city's streets - saying "it doesn't take much to do our bit".

They've been thanked by the founder of an organisation set up to help Hull's homeless. Carl Simpson, from the 'Raise the Roof' project, says more and more people are relying on soup kitchens and food banks to survive during the pandemic. David Hirst reports.