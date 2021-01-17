Oulton residents 'devastated' at ruling that their homes are to be demolished
Just over a year ago residents of prefab houses at Oulton's historic Coal Board estate, near Leeds, were celebrating victory in their fight to stay in their homes.
But they now say they're says they're devastated after being told they've now got to move out - and their properties should be demolished. Developers have argued they are too expensive to repair. It follows a ruling by the Planning Inspectorate. David Hirst reports.