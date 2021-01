Polar bears at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park have been enjoying the heavy snow.

Polar bears Nobby, Hamish, Luka and Sisu have been making the most of the chilly conditions and spent the day rolling and sliding in the snow.

The polar bears enjoyed Yorkshire's wintry weather Credit: Yorkshire Wildlife Park

The park, near Doncaster, is temporarily closed due to lockdown restrictions.

Project Polar is one of the world’s largest reserves which is at the centre of international conservation efforts to save the species.