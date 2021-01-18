Conservation work to restore Stainborough Castle in Barnsley gets underway

Conservation work gets underway today to restore a 290-year-old landmark in Barnsley.

Work on the Grade II listed Stainborough Castle at Wentworth Castle Gardens is being carried out by the National Trust. It's part of a programme of works to improve the condition of the site within the first three years of the Trust’s 25-year partnership lease at Wentworth Castle Gardens.

Funded by Barnsley Council, work begins on the folly castle today (18 January) and is expected to last around five months.

Specialist stone masons will be replacing eroded stones, repointing joints where the mortar has perished, removing vegetation growth, and replacing perished timber lintels.

National Trust general manager for Wentworth Castle Gardens, Sylvia Ward said:

Our visitors will start to see scaffolding go up on the main towers this month. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time and are working to keep disruption to a minimum. This building work will ensure that the castle is here for people to enjoy long into the future. Sylvia Ward, National Trust

Stainborough Castle is a mock castle that was built by Thomas Wentworth, 1st Earl of Strafford between 1727-1730. It was meant to be seen for miles around and give the impression that Stainborough was the true 'ancient' family home of the Wentworth’s rather than nearby Wentworth Woodhouse, following a bitter family feud. Thomas named it Stainborough Castle and changed his house from Stainborough Hall (which now houses Northern College) to Wentworth Castle for this reason. Over 300 years later, only one half of the castle front still stands.

The conservation work is being carefully co-ordinated to minimise the impact on Wentworth Castle Gardens’ resident bats, with specialist bat boxes being erected for the four residing species. A dedicated ecologist will also be on site each day to ensure the residents aren't disturbed.

Barnsley Council’s Cabinet Spokesperson for Place (Regeneration and Culture) Cllr Tim Cheetham, said:

Wentworth Castle Gardens is a beautiful place to visit and it’s wonderful to have it right here on our doorstep in Barnsley. The conservation work taking place on the folly castle will have a positive impact on visitors for years to come. Through partnership working with the National Trust and Northern College we are securing a sustainable future for the well-loved visitor attraction. Cllr Tim Cheetham, Barnsley Council

You can keep up to date with the ongoing conservation work by visiting the Wentworth Castle Gardens website.