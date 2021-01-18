A group of people who "wanted to look at the snow" have been fined by police after they were caught breaking Covid rules when their car flipped over in the Peak District.

Emergency services were called to the Bamford area of High Peak on after reports of a road traffic collision on the A57.

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary discovered a BMW had flipped onto its side, with the people inside needing to be freed by firefighters.

It was then found that the car had travelled more than 50 miles from St Helens and contained four people, all of which were from different households.

When asked what they were doing out there, the group told officers they wanted to "look at the snow".

They were then informed they were breaking Covid rules.In a tweet, officers from Derbyshire Constabulary's High Peak Response unit said this was definitely not an essential journey.

It said: "Four people travelled over 50 miles from St Helens to Bamford, #Highpeak to "look at the snow", but resulted in rolling their car on its side...

"Is this essential? No!

"All who are from different households issued with Covid-19 tickets #StayHomeSaveLives."

Less than a month ago 11 people were fined after another car flipped onto its roof in the same area, with officers finding they were actually from Harrow, more than 150 miles away.