Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death of woman in Doncaster

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a woman in the Cantley area of Doncaster.

At 4.20pm on Saturday 16 January, ambulance crews alerted police to the death of a 44-year-old woman at an address in Bardolf Road. Police say her death is being treated as suspicious at this time.

The man, who was arrested on Saturday afternoon, has been released under investigation.

A post-mortem examination to determine cause of death was held on Sunday but proved inconclusive, with further tests planned to take place.

Formal identification has taken place and the woman’s family are being supported by our specially trained officers

South Yorkshire Police is urging anyone with information which could help them, to get in touch by calling 101.