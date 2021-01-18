Met Office issues amber weather warning for flooding across parts of Yorkshire

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for heavy rain and flooding across parts of Yorkshire, meaning a possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property.

Forecasters say heavy rainfall combined with some snowmelt across the hills is likely to lead to some flooding.

The warning comes into force at 6am on Tuesday 19 January until 11.59pm on Wednesday 20 January and covers all of West Yorkshire, parts of South Yorkshire, including Sheffield and Doncaster, and parts of North Yorkshire.

The whole of Yorkshire and most of Lincolnshire also has a yellow warning for rain, which begins at midnight tonight and lasts until midday on Thursday 21 January.

As a precaution, Calderdale Council has extra staff on duty and is urging residents to check flood gates.

Kirklees Council is also urging residents to be prepared for flooding.

Martin Christmas, the Environment Agency's duty manager in Yorkshire is warning residents to be aware of flooding over the coming days.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong, said: "A wide area of rainfall will move across central parts of the UK on Monday evening and bring heavy rain for the following 36-48 hours. The rain will be heaviest across western facing hills, in particular parts of the southern Pennines and northern Peak District where we could see up to 120mm over the course of the warning period with 40-70mm of rain widely across the whole Amber area.

"Heavy rain will impact the whole of England and Wales by Wednesday with Yellow warnings for rain in force. By Thursday 100-150mm of rain could fall over high ground in Wales and Northern England. As well as rainfall, rapid snow melt will add to these accumulations, adding 5-10mm in the worst affected areas. These amounts of rainfall along with snow melt present a real threat of flooding, keep up to date with the latest Met Office forecast as well as flood warnings from the Environment Agency and Natural Resources Wales."

AMBER WEATHER WARNING

According to the Met Office there is an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, which could potentially disrupt your plans. This means there is the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property.

You should think about changing your plans and taking action to protect yourself and your property. You may want to consider the impact of the weather on your family and your community and whether there is anything you need to do ahead of the severe weather to minimise the impact.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The Met Office is warning residents in amber warning areas to expect the possibility of the following: