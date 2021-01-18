University students share frustrations at start of new term in lockdown

Watch Lisa Adlam's report.

Today should have been the day that all university students were back on campus for the start of a new term - but academic life for the current intake looks very different under lockdown.

While a small minority can return, for most lectures are strictly online and the legendary university social life is non-exisitent.

The entire experience for students at school or university is led by the virus at the moment with much of the learning taking place online.

We tried to gauge some of the problems in a special zoom call with a number of students. They included Musharaf Asghar, who had a starring role in Educating Yorkshire and is now studying at Huddersfield University.