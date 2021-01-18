Weather Warnings for Yorkshire, Lincolnshire & Derbyshire

A broad area of rainfall will arrive across the region later on Monday, and remain across the area for the following 36-48 hours.

This is expected to be impactful, locally disruptive and brings the real risk of severe flooding.

Rainfall will be heaviest and most persistent across western facing hills. Over the course of this time, 40-70 mm of rainfall is expected to fall widely across the warning area, with the potential for 100-120mm across parts of the southern Pennines and northern Peak District.

The rain will lead to rapid melting of any remaining lying snow across the higher peaks which may add a further 5-10 mm. Strong winds will also accompany the rainfall on Tuesday and may add to travelling difficulties across areas higher and more exposed routes.